Ivy Court, in Balby, opened its doors in April, welcoming in residents into a supportive and caring environment.

Residents were able to settle in smoothly and seamlessly into life at Ivy Court, getting to know one another and familiarising themselves with their new environment.

This month’s grand opening presents the opportunity for the wider community to see what Ivy Court really has to offer.

The grand opening is set to take place next week

The event is open to all and will include thorough tours of the home’s features and facilities, the chance to find out more about the services and to truly experience what the home can provide its residents.

Attendees will be able to enjoy live entertainment and refreshments throughout the day and the activities taking place will include: 10.30am – the grand launch begins, and guests will be offered refreshments on arrival; 11am – Mayor Ros Jones will cut the ribbon, officially opening the home to the community; 11.15am – the McLeod Academy of Irish Dancing will begin their live performance; noon – guests will be invited to lunchl 1pm – Dance on, DARTS – the community arts dance group – will perform for guests.

With lots of activities planned throughout the day, the team and residents are all very much looking forward to the event and cannot wait to showcase Ivy Court’s beautiful amenities, designs and interiors.

For those interested in attending, please RSVP to Claire Hoyles, Customer Relations Manager at Ivy Court, on 07785 619 422 or [email protected].