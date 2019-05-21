New Doncaster branch offers pre-owned Rolex, Omega and Tag Heuer plus great cash exchange rates

Ramsdens, the popular value retail and financial services brand, is delighted to have opened the doors of its new Doncaster store, located at Unit 58, Frenchgate Shopping Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster, DN1 1SW.

The new store is Ramsdens’ second in the town, adding to its existing store located at 49 the High Street.

The new store offers a fantastic range of men’s and women’s pre-owned jewellery, a comprehensive range of new gold and diamond jewellery and an array of new and pre-owned luxury watches including the likes of Rolex, Omega and Tag Heuer. Savvy shoppers can benefit from great deals on diamond rings, necklaces, bracelets, engagement rings and more.

For those planning on jetting off soon or for May half-term, the new store also offers fantastic value commission-free foreign currency. Rates are checked daily to ensure customers get the best deal.

The AIM-listed brand has served more than 800,000 customers over the past financial year and built a strong reputation for offering great value on everyday products and services, including new and pre-owned jewellery and watches.

Established in 1987 in Stockton-on-Tees, Ramsdens has a further 157 branches across Northern England, Scotland and Wales, and recently opened its first store in the South West of England. Products and services also available online at https://www.ramsdensforcash.co.uk/

Michelle Hagerty, store manager, Ramsdens said: “We’re delighted to have expanded our presence in Doncaster, and to bring our great value products and services to even more people. We’re looking forward to meeting customers old and new, and helping them to choose the perfect piece of jewellery or secure fantastic rates on currency ahead of the Easter break.”