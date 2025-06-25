New Doncaster area bike group enjoys mass ride-out to seaside

A group of Doncaster bikers of all ages have enjoyed their first ever ride-out – with a mass expedition to the seaside.

Members of the newly formed Mexborough Ride-Outs motorbike club travelled from Mexborough to Cleethorpes – taking over the seafront with a wide variety of machines and tucking into fish and chips and ice cream before heading back to South Yorkshire.

Organiser Gazza Hinkles, known locally as “Gouty Gaz” said: “It was our first ever ride, and it ended up being something really special for the local biking community.

“I created a Facebook page to bring together local riders of all types and experience levels.

70 bikers joined the mass ride from Mexborough to Cleethorpes.

"I put a post up inviting people to join a ride to Cleethorpes — whether they had a 50cc or a 1600cc, everyone was welcome.

“I didn’t expect more than ten bikes to turn up – but to my surprise, we ended up with just under 70 bikes and two quads.

“The twist to the story is that my own bike broke down that very morning — my brake caliper collapsed as I was taking it out of the garage, so I couldn’t lead the ride myself.

"But the show had to go on, so I quickly asked Alex Hopkinson, Ryan Matthew Jack, and Dave Towell to step in and lead.

"I followed along in the car, gutted but proud that it still went ahead smoothly.

“It turned out to be a brilliant day, with great vibes and a fantastic turnout — especially for a first-time event.”

