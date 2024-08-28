New dementia unit is officially opened at Doncaster care home by residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new unit to help residents with dementia at a Doncaster care home has officially been unveiled – by the home’s very own residents.

Dunniwood Lodge in Bawtry Road, Bessacarr marked the open of its brand new dementia unit with music and dancing – with staff and residents joining in the fun.

A spokesperson said: “It was an absolute pleasure to open our new unit and what better way to mark the occasion than offering the honour to one of our residents cutting the ribbon.

"What a wonderful example of us creating relationships and being there for each other.

The new dementia unit at Dunniwood Lodge has been opened.

“We marked the occasion with live music and the singing and dancing was a joy to see.

"We enjoyed partying and our team loved being twirled around by those who choose to live with us.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us. We’re so grateful to share this journey with you all.”