Doncaster councillors are expected to select a new civic mayor later this week.

On Friday (17 March) councillors will nominate and select a new civic mayor at an annual ceremony at Mansion House.

The role differs from that of the elected mayor, with the civic mayor carrying out ceremonial duties and holding the position of Chair of the Council.

Over the last year, the position has been held by councillor Duncan Anderson, Labour member for the Hatfield ward.

Councillor Julie Grace has held the position of the Deputy Civic Mayor, which will also be re-selected.

During the ceremony, Coun Anderson will invite nominations for the role, and these will be voted upon by councillors.

The chain of office will be transferred to the candidate with the most votes, who will then take nominations and votes for a new Deputy Civic Mayor.