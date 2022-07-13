New choir is launched to celebrate Doncaster being awarded city status

Dubbed ‘a new choir for a new city,’ Doncaster Voices will officially kick off this September.

The community choir is being launched as a choir for all abilities and backgrounds, for all in the City of Doncaster and wider borough.

The choir is the idea of Matt Beckingham, a nationally respected conductor and Sprotbrough resident.

Doncaster Voices is a new choir for a new city.

He said: “There is no better way to bring people together, to be united and to celebrate than singing. Pure joy!”

“Singing is a great leveller. It’s all about being one, having great time in rehearsals, and in the process creating an amazing sound.”

Doncaster Voices aims to bring together a diverse and representative choir, demonstrating Doncaster at its best.

Rehearsing on Wednesday evenings from September the choir will sing a broad range of music, from West End musicals to great sacred works, and music from pop icons to

world music.

Conductor Matt has worked with some of the UK’s finest arts organisations, including Opera North, Abbey Road Studios and BBC Proms amongst others, is now keen to establish a large choir in his hometown.

“Doncaster has so much to offer, and I’d love to play a role in celebrating the artistic scene in our city.”

Doncaster was one of eight UK towns officially granted city status to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

Registrations are now open, with early sign-up encouraged, at doncastervoices.co.uk