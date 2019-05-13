New chapter for Doncaster library as Ed Miliband performs opening ceremony

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband was in the good books as he opened a new chapter on a refurbished library in his constituency.

The Doncaster North MP was on hand to perform the opening ceremony at Scawthorpe Community Library following a major overhaul.

The library has had a new roof, new toilets, new kitchen and redecoration throughout, which was long overdue, according to volunteers.

The community event was also attended by Coun Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure and Culture, along with Police, Fire and Doncaster Council neighbourhood staff.

Local councillors Kevin Rodgers (library chair and Pat Haith (vice chair) were also there to welcome members of the Scawthorpe community to their renovated library.

Coun Haith said: “The volunteers are overjoyed with the new kitchen and toilets and the brightly decorated library.”

An art/well being group meets on Monday afternoons with a knit and natter group on Tuesday mornings. There is also a Cuppa andChat group on Friday afternoons.

The library is also on the lookout for new volunteers and if any one is interested they can either drop in or phone 01302 781786.



