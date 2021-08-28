New CCTV footage of a missing Doncaster man has come to light - have you seen this man?

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find Joseph after new information has come to light about his whereabouts.

Joseph, 64, from Bessacarr, has now confirmed to have checked into the Kingsway Hotel in Cleethorpes on Sunday, August 15, and checked out of the hotel again on Monday, August 16.

South Yorkshire Police said: “No contact has been made with Joseph since, and it is not known whether he is still in the Humberside area or if he has returned to his home area, or back to Lincolnshire where he had previously confirmed to family and friends he was in Skegness.

Joseph is missing.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joseph’s welfare and we want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”

Joseph is described at white, approximately five foot nine inches tall an of medium build.

He has short, dark hair which is greying, and it is know known what he would be wearing.

Police are concerned for his welfare.

New CCTV images confirm the was last wearing on August 16 a light blue jacket with dark blue sleeves, dark blue trousers and black shoes.

He was carrying a black rucksack with two white lines down the front of it.

He also had a dark blue baseball style cap with him.

If you have seen Joseph or have any information on his whereabouts you can call 101 quoting incident number 971 of August 25.

