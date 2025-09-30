New cattle handling system transforms Doncaster nature reserve

A new cattle handling system is helping to transform livestock management at a Doncaster nature reserve.

Potteric Carr, a 350-hectare site of special scientific interest (SSSI) where Highland cattle and sheep play a vital role in restoring biodiversity and managing land sustainably, has had the new system installed recently.

Situated on the outskirts of Doncaster and managed by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, the reserve has embraced conservation grazing for the past eight years.

Its 32-strong herd of mostly Highland cattle and 100-200 Hebridean sheep are now considered essential tools in managing the site’s mix of fenland, wetland, meadow, and woodland.

“We see the cattle as our heavy machinery,” says Katie Baker, Reserves Assistant for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

“They help recreate natural disturbance, manage sward structure, and control dominant vegetation. They arere essential to our long-term habitat management goals.”

Unlike sheep, which graze more selectively, cattle — particularly hardy native breeds like Highland cows — are more likely to trample thistles, browse scrub and saplings, and open

up dense swards. This creates a more diverse range of vegetation heights, which supports nesting birds, as well as invertebrates and rare plant species.

“The cattle are like living, breathing habitat managers,” says Ms Baker. “They mimic the effects of wild herbivores and help us create the mosaics of habitats we’re aiming for.”

The livestock also allow the Trust to minimise inputs.

Machinery is largely reserved for hay-making, and chemical use is minimal. Supplementary hay is only offered in winter if needed, with most of the forage coming from the reserve.

“Grazing does the job that would otherwise require tractors. It’s low-input, nature-positive management,” adds Ms Baker.

The impact has been significant. Alongside returning bird species such as Lapwing and Redshank for breeding, the team has recorded rare beetles and a broader mix of plant species during recent floral surveys.

Managing such a large herd and flock across a wide-ranging site hasn’t been without its challenges.

Until recently, the team relied on a temporary hurdle system, which was labour-intensive, difficult to use, and added stress to the animals and staff, especially when handling large, horned Highland cattle.

Now, thanks to £85,000 in funding from the Nature for Climate Peatland Restoration Grant, the Trust has installed a bespoke fixed cattle handling system (FCHS) from IAE — designed specifically for longhorned breeds and adaptable for both cattle and sheep. The grant has also funded the purchase of ten additional Highland heifers to expand the conservation grazing programme.

“The new system is a gamechanger,” says Ms Baker. “It’s improved safety, massively cut handling time, reduced stress on the animals, and allowed us to be far more efficient.”

The system includes a curved race with sloped sides to accommodate horns, and a specially designed IAE Highland crush fitted with:

 A manually operated scissor-style yoke, with retractable arms for horn clearance

 Adjustable yoke width (100mm to 280mm) to suit a range of cattle sizes

 Side-access doors and removable rails for full flank access

 A non-slip treadplate floor, ratchet-style rump bar, rear gate, and forklift lifting points

Previously, some animals had to walk sideways through the old portable race due to horn width. Now, they can move straight through with their heads up, improving welfare and reducing the time and stress involved in routine tasks like TB testing, foot trimming, and vaccinations.

The central location of the system means no grazing area is more than a 25-minute walk away, while staggered holding pens allow different groups of animals to be introduced with ease.

The pens can hold up to 40 cattle at a time and can also be adapted for sheep with a temporary or permanent race alongside the main system.

“It used to take two to three hours to set up and take down temporary hurdles,” says Ms Baker. “Now it’s just 30 minutes to rinse the fixed system down after use. It’s also a lot safer.”

A viewing platform also allows handlers to monitor animal flow and manage movement from above — further improving safety and visibility.

While the system is located on a nature reserve, Martin Dearden, Technical Sales Manager at IAE, believes its benefits extend well beyond conservation.

“This kind of setup would work well for any farmer looking to integrate livestock with environmental management,” says Mr Dearden. “We are seeing more farmers go down the regenerative farming route, and this example shows that by siting it well and investing in a system bespoke to your farm set-up and breeds, you can ease labour and improve animal welfare.

“Whether you’re part of an agri-environment scheme or managing marginal land, grazing animals can bring real value if you’ve got the right infrastructure,” he adds.

With funding support now available through schemes like the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF) in England and The Future Farming Investment Scheme (FFIS) in Scotland, there’s never been a better time to invest in handling systems that improve safety, efficiency, and welfare.

“Our livestock are helping to shape and restore these habitats,” says Ms Baker. “With the right handling infrastructure in place, we can do it better, safer, and more sustainably — and we believe this model has real relevance for farmers across the UK.”