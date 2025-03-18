New blue bin rules to be introduced in Doncaster after public backlash

Doncaster residents will soon be able to recycle more plastic items in their blue bins – following a public backlash over regulations last year.

From 1 April, residents will be able to recycle plastic pots, tubs, trays, and liquid cartons in their blue bin.

Currently, only clean plastic bottles, paper and card, food and drink tins/cans, aluminium foil and aerosols are accepted as part of blue bin collections.

But from next month the list of acceptable materials is being expanded.

This service upgrade is being carried out in partnership with the Council’s waste and recycling collection contractor, SUEZ recycling and recovery UK.

Following this change, residents will be able to recycle empty, clean and dry drinks cartons such as those used for milk and fruit juice, plastic pots such as those used for yoghurts and desserts, plastic tubs such as those used for ice-cream and butter/margarine, and plastic trays typically used for meat, fruit and vegetables.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “We have listened to feedback from residents that they want to be able to recycle more in their kerbside collections and so I am pleased to announce that we have received over £6.1m in additional government funding, and as a result we are working hard to improve the waste and recycling service to better meet resident's needs.

"This means that additional plastic items and liquid cartons will soon be able to be recycled in Doncaster’s blue bins.

“These changes will make it easier for people to recycle more at home and will significantly add to the amount we can recycle at the kerbside.

"I encourage residents to familiarise themselves with the extra items and include these as part of their daily recycling routine to help increase our recycling rates across the city and help our environment.”

Coun Mark Houlbrook, Cabinet Member for Sustainability and Waste, said: “This milestone adds another layer to our ambition to increase recycling rates across the city, making it easier and more convenient for residents to recycle these much-used items.

“I am looking forward to seeing the changes come into effect from April 1. Please don’t forget that all items must be empty and clean, to guarantee they are collected.”

Shane Atkins, Contract General Manager at SUEZ, said: “It’s fantastic to reach another important milestone for recycling in the city with the introduction of plastic pots, tubs, trays, and liquid cartons.

"We’re committed to continuing the shared goal of delivering a service that is as sustainable as possible for residents and businesses across Doncaster.”

When the changes come into effect from the start of April, the full list of what can be recycled in the blue bin will be:

Plastic pots

Plastic trays

Plastic tubs

Liquid Cartons (including Tetra-Paks / Pure-Pak)

Paper

Cardboard

Metal food and drink tins/cans

Plastic bottles and lids

Aerosols

Aluminium Foil

All items presented for collection in the blue bin must be empty, clean and dry.

Plastic bags and film are not being included as part of these changes and should not be placed in the blue bin.

The changes to blue bin collections will begin on 1 April so please continue to put plastic pots, tubs and trays, and liquid cartons in the black bin until this date.

City of Doncaster Council is set to receive over £6.1m of additional funding in 2025/26 as part of the ‘Extended Producer Responsibility Grant’, enabling this additional investment to increase recycling.

Blue recycling bins will continue to be emptied once a fortnight at the kerbside.

Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) will also continue to collect these materials (at all six HWRC sites).

Last summer, the council launched a survey so residents could have their say on the controversial recycling scheme.

The authority rolled out a new system last year – with workers refusing to empty some bins and those containing the wrong sort of recycling being tagged, leading to upset and anger from residents, including one who emptied all his rubbish on the roadside in protest.

One furious Doncaster resident dumped his recycling outside his house in a protest at council recycling rules – after workers refused to empty his blue bin because it contained a grape punnet.

Fuming Matthew Pyke scattered the contents of his bin on a verge outside his home in Tickhill and ordered City of Doncaster Council to remove his blue bin, saying he will no longer be recycling because of the authority’s recent change in rules in what it will and won’t take away.

Doncaster Council came under fire for the new scheme which saw blue bins going unemptied and tagged with labels notifying householders what was acceptable for recycling.

The authority even released a video showing exactly what can and can’t go in blue bins after the row.

The controversial scheme even attracted the attention of the TV news GB News channel who dubbed the council as “the bin stasi” in a reference to the East German secret police of the Cold War era.