New arrival makes a five generation Doncaster family

Starting with, who is described as, the ‘Queen’ of the family is Gladys Donnelly of Hatfield who celebrated her 90th birthday in January.

Then comes Tony Donnelly, aged 64, of Westwoodside who is the owner of local car repair shop Donnelly Motors, and is the father of four daughters.

After that it’s Louise Couch, aged 42, of Finningley, who is a Healthcare Assistant at a local prison.

The five generation Donnelly family

Then Georgina Donnelly, aged 23, also of Finningley who is a beautician at Facefacts Beauty salon in Bawtry.

And last but not least the new addition Jayla-Louise Donnelly who is just a few weeks old.

