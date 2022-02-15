Muhammad Aqeel, from London, and Olivia Maltby, from Doncaster, have joined DCLT to help to deliver events across the trust’s diverse range of facilities.

Muhammad, who has a degree in global business management from Coventry University London, previously founded his own events company, organising a concert for more than 10,000 people.

Muhammad said: “This role with DCLT caught my attention immediately as I think it aligns perfectly with my skills and working experience as an events promoter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event team with Muhammad (second from the left) and Olivia

“I am confident I will be able to achieve my personal and professional goals at DCLT.”

Olivia, who has a degree in theatre from University of York, has significant experience as a production assistant and has worked as an arts festival producer, planning, running and overseeing a large event.

Olivia said: “This role includes organising and supervising business, promotional and social events and working with management to enhance the event’s success.

“I will work with the people of Doncaster in mind and my priority is ensuring our events always meet the audience’s needs.”

Chris Hone, head of commercial development at DCLT, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Muhammad and Olivia to the team.

“At DCLT, we are dedicated to delivering exciting and engaging events, from world-class music and comedy acts at The Dome to community-focused social activities. We are always looking for talented people who can strengthen our team and our offering to the community.”

For further information about events at DCLT visit www.dclt.co.uk