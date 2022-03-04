Vickie Bowden has stepped up from regional fundraiser for the west to manage the entirety of West and South Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) serves five million people across Yorkshire and carries out over 1,300 missions ever year.

The charity operates two, state-of-the-art Airbus H145 helicopters and needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep saving lives.

Vickie Bowden

Vickie Bowden joined YAA in March 2016 after completing a degree in events management and working for three months as a student finance talk presenter, helping students make an informed decision about going to university.

Her role into fundraising was accidental, but since joining the charity she has never looked back.

“I was originally looking to work in corporate events, but when I left university I applied for lots of different jobs and ended up getting a position here.

"It was also supposed to be temporary, but I couldn’t imagine doing anything else now. I love my job,” said Vickie.

Speaking of what she loves about fundraising, Vickie said: “I really enjoy the talks and informing people about the charity and attending community groups where you sit down with tea and cake and talk about all the work we do.

"Nobody has a bad word to say about YAA and everything is always positive.

“I also enjoy hearing all the patient stories when I’m out and about, people coming up to you and saying how much of a difference you have made to their lives or a loved one’s life.

"It gives job satisfaction knowing that I have played some part in helping them.”

While the role of a fundraiser can be very fun and rewarding, at times it can also be challenging. “It can be hard work when you’re stood in a storm with a gazebo and all in the merchandise on the table, but it’s all part of the fun,” said Vickie.

Speaking of what she aims to bring to her new role, Vickie explained: “I’m looking forward to being out and about, meeting new community groups, corporates and fundraisers and raising awareness of charity in the south area as it is a new patch for me to cover.”