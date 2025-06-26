Nearly £2,000 raised for Doncaster mum after pet dog seized by police
Zoe Snodin has been innudated with donations after launching the appeal on behalf of her pet dog Simba, a Tibetan Mastiff, who has reportedly been held by South Yorkshire Police after being seized following the incident in the Fishlake area in May.
Writing on her “Bring Simba Home” GoFundMe page, which you can donate to HERE, she said: “I’m reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your support in bringing my beloved dog, Simba, back home where he belongs – with his family.
“On May 16 2025, someone entered my property.
"Simba, being the loyal and protective dog he is, reacted instinctively – he did not bite or harm anyone -he simply held his ground until I arrived.
“Despite this, Simba has been seized under the Dangerous Dogs Act, and he’s now being held away from a home full of love .
"The police are pursuing the matter and I’m doing everything I can to prove that Simba is not a danger, but a loving and faithful companion.
“To give Simba the best chance, I’m seeking funds to cover the cost of an independent behavioural assessment – a fair, unbiased evaluation that I hope will help the judge see Simba for who he truly is.
“Simba is not just a dog – he’s part of our family. This situation has been heartbreaking, but I remain hopeful that justice and compassion will prevail.
She added: “Simba has had an independent behavioural assessment and he absolutely smashed it - they have said what a fantastic boy he is.
“I’m very appreciative of the funds been donated so far. I’m looking at quite a hefty legal bill and really do need all the help I can get to bring my boy home.”
The Dangerous Dogs Act, introduced in 1991, prohibits or restricts certain types of dogs and it is a criminal offence of allowing a dog of any breed to be dangerously out of control.
