'Naughtier than a night out in Donny!' Swindon striker celebrates goal against Manchester City

Harry McKirdy grabbed a superb consolation goal as his Swindon Town side tumbled to a 4-1 FA Cup third round defeat against Pep Guardiola’s all conquering City last night.

Despite falling to defeat, the 24-year-old forward was clearly buzzing with his goal against the Premier League champions.

At 3-0 down, substitute Jonny Williams raced away on the counter attack.

Harry McKirdy celebrates his goal against Manchester City. (Photo: Getty).

The Wales international smartly slipped the ball to McKirdy, who found himself one on one with Zack Steffen.

He rifled the ball past the American, launching himself into a knee slide celebration while grinning ear to ear.

Swindon went on to concede another, when Cole Palmer exquisitely curled the ball into the top corner.

But McKirdy came away with only positive memories from the experience.

Accompanying a picture of his celebration, he wrote on Instagram: "Ahhh what a night them f****** aren’t bad are they cramp was naughtier than a night out in donny 29.5.21⭐️⭐️"

The date and two stars are a reference to Chelsea winning the Champions League, with the striker among the fans of the London club.

Swindon, currently sitting fifth in League Two, are enjoying a good campaign and he has scored nine goals in 17 league outings this term.