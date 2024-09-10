"National tragedy," says new food bank boss as 8,500 parcels handed out in Doncaster

The new boss of a Doncaster food bank has described the number of people seeking help with food donations as “a national tragedy” after revealing more 8,500 aid parcels have been dished out in the city.

The Rev Toby Butler, new project manager at Doncaster Foodbank said: “We have such a huge need for food donations and financing. It's a national tragedy and one we are not exempt from.”

Rev. Butler has experience in both the charity sector and as a Baptist Minister in aiming to alleviate suffering of the one in five living below the poverty line in the United Kingdom.

Doncaster Foodbank last year gave out 8,485 emergency 3-day food supplies to Doncaster residents via three sites.

He said: “Dozens of local volunteers work tirelessly to make the difference to those suffering in our communities to achieve this.

"Whilst the challenge is clear, Doncaster Foodbank represents the very best of the city showing the generosity of local residents giving food donations or financial gifts to sustain this incredible work.

"Doncaster Foodbank further provides holistic care to local people attending through partnership organisations focusing on mental well being and debt relief.

"If you are reading this and would like to either donate food, give financially or to volunteer with this essential non-government funded community work, please visit our website.”

You can get more information and the help it provides to help people in Doncaster at its website which can be found HERE where members of the public can also apply for help.