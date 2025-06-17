National film scheme backs Doncaster-made apocalypse tale

Doncaster-born filmmaker and production designer Ciara O’Rourke has been awarded a coveted spot on YARNS, a competitive national film initiative run by Soho-based edit house Stitch backing three unsigned UK filmmaking teams to make bold short films under the 2025 theme: Disinfo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Rourke is joined by her creative and life partner, Salford-based producer Jack Clarke, for their new short film Don’t Believe A Word I Say.

YARNS is a not-for-profit film scheme for emerging talent, offering £2,000 in production funding and full post-production support from partners including Homespun, Sine Audio Post, Freefolk, Absolute and Nineteentwenty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their win places them among just three teams selected across the UK, backed by industry leaders including Kodak, Sine Audio Post and the APA. The film begins production this summer, with its premiere planned for November 13th at Curzon Soho.

Ciara O'Rourke and Jack Clarke.

Following the visceral, skin-shedding intimacy of her debut short Dead Skin, which screened at FrightFest, Leeds International Film Festival, and was acquired by cult horror channel ALTER, O’Rourke now turns her attention to something equally strange and searing: the disinformation apocalypse.

Set on the final night of the world, Don’t Believe A Word I Say follows a gang of estate lads, led by a self-styled bard named Micky, as they tear through a city in chaos. Tower blocks become castles, kebabs are married, rodents are mourned, and every lie becomes its own kind of truth.

But beneath the surreal action lies something more emotional: a story about grief, identity, and the survival myths we build to carry on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about disinformation, sure,” says Ciara O’Rourke, “but really, it’s about the anger and frustration of a youth left to survive in the rubble of urban decay.

“The grief of growing up working class in a country that would rather forget you exist. It’s about boys performing masculinity because it’s better to be hard, to be a ‘proper man’ than admitting what you really need is to cry.

“About lying to yourself to cope. I’ve spent years designing sets that speak without dialogue—this time, from the proverbial driver’s seat, I’m yelling from the slatted roofs of my old estate the pain, the sorrow, the anger of a generation left to navigate a world on fire.”

O’Rourke grew up in Doncaster, disabled, working class, and imaginative. From building sofa forts with her dad to crafting dreamlike, award-winning cinematic worlds, she’s always worked with what she had, creating beauty out of rubble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Doncaster didn’t hand me a creative career,” she says. “But it gave me grit, humour, and a home. Everything I’ve ever made, it starts with Doncaster: I’m proud to be born n’ bred here and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Her partner Jack brings his own track record of hard-hitting independent cinema. His last feature, Nobody Loves You and You Don’t Deserve to Exist, won over 60 international awards for its brutal take on class, masculinity and mental health.

“This isn’t just another short film,” says Clarke. “It’s a war cry wrapped in a chip butty. The people we’re making this for—the lads outside Premier at 2am, the girls holding the whole world up on minimum wage—they deserve surrealism too.

“They deserve stories that look like theirs. We’re not here to make the industry feel comfortable. We’re here to shake the walls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t Believe A Word I Say stood out to judges for its surrealist take on misinformation as emotional survival, and its commitment to reimagining working-class experience through a bold, cinematic lens.

“I’m done waiting for someone to see what I see,” says O’Rourke. “I’m done waiting for my hometown to be understood. I’m done waiting for all the kids I see myself in to kick and scream their way to adulthood, hoping they make it.

“I’m going to bring the Donny I know to you. Because we deserve futures with stories in them, like every other place. Weird ones. Honest ones. Ones that mourn and celebrate. We’re not asking for permission, we’re just asking for 5 minutes of your time so you can see what a kid from Donny can do.”

A spokesman added: “This isn’t just another short. It’s a northern myth. A glitchy love letter to overlooked places. A reminder that people from stop-gap towns with big imaginations still have stories to tell—and now, finally, they’re being heard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Stitch was founded in 2010 by award winning editors Tim Hardy and Leo King, Stitch specialise in editing commercials, music promos and shorts from a high spec studio in the heart of Soho.

Stitch provides a creative and relaxed working environment with a strong emphasis on creativity and collaboration. The quality of their craft is unparalleled and they pride themselves on guiding clients seamlessly through the post production process. Stitch have cut award winning work for many of the industries brightest and best directors and producers. www.stitchediting.tv

Founded in 2014, Homespun is a dedicated space for our next generation of editors and a home for new ideas and talent. Homespun provides a platform for assistant editors to hone their craft in collaboration with up-and-coming directors and producers. http://www.homespun.tv

Yarns is a short film competition committed to cultivating new ideas, new films and new talent. Now in its tenth year Yarns has consistently identified the next wave of young director talent and provided finalists with the chance to turn their treatments into fully formed short films with some of the industry’s foremost directors and editors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative provides an educational journey from basic script right through to final edit and a big event screening, whilst hand holding new found talents as they venture into the commercial world of film-making. It is entirely not for profit and has built an impressive roster of young directors now shaping fresh and diverse careers across UK creative industries. http://www.yarnsfilm.co.uk