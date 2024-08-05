Names placed under the Bomb Bay on Vulcan XH558

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust (VTST) has announced the successful completion of phase one of the 'Names Under the Bomb Bay' campaign, with thousands of supporters' names now adorning the iconic aircraft.

The VTST, the charity responsible for XH558, the last Vulcan to fly, has successfully added the first batch of names to the underside of the aircraft's bomb-bay doors, marking a significant milestone in the preservation of this iconic aircraft.

Marc Walters, chief executive of VTST, said: "We are thrilled to announce that phase one of our 'Names Under the Bomb Bay' campaign is now complete. The response from our supporters has been overwhelming, and it's heartening to see so many people eager to become a permanent part of XH558's legacy.

“The names have now been added to the aircraft and we are working on a series of events to give people the opportunity to come and visit XH558 and see their names in place.

Signs Express fitting the names under the Bomb Bay

"With phase two now underway, we're offering even more aviation enthusiasts the chance to have their name, or that of a loved one, added to this historic aircraft. This campaign not only helps us maintain XH558 but also strengthens the bond between the Vulcan and her devoted fans."

Vulcan XH558, which entered RAF service on July 1, 1960, as the first Vulcan B.2, played a crucial role in Britain's Cold War deterrent strategy. After her RAF service ended in 1993, she was restored to flying condition in 2007 and thrilled an estimated 20 million people across the UK during her second flying career, which ended in 2015.

Marc added: "The continued support from the public is vital in our mission to preserve XH558 for future generations. Each name added to her bomb-bay doors represents not just a donation, but a personal connection to this remarkable piece of aviation history."

The 'Names Under the Bomb Bay' campaign invites donations of £35 per name. For further information or to participate in phase two of the 'Names Under the Bomb Bay' campaign, visit https://vulcantothesky.org/product/names-under-xh558s-bomb-bay/