Name of new Doncaster railway training centre revealed after public vote

The name of a new railway training centre in Doncaster has been revealed following a public vote.

Network Rail has announced that Doncaster’s the new centre will be named The Gresley Institute – following a public vote, held in partnership with City of Doncaster Council, which attracted over 3,500 responses.

The three-storey building on Carolina Way near Lakeside is being brought back into use by Network Rail.

Formerly home to the National College for High Speed Rail, the building has been transformed into a modern centre for operational training, education and development.

The first training delegates began their learning on 6 October – and the centre will eventually train up to 1,000 rail industry colleagues each year.

There are 21 classrooms across two floors, with equipment such as signalling simulators – both traditional lever-pull models and modern systems with visual display units.

With strong links to existing educational provision and a focus on STEM learning (science, technology, engineering and maths), the centre will support training for Network Rail and the wider rail industry.

The Gresley Institute name honours Sir Nigel Gresley, the visionary chief mechanical engineer who designed both the Mallard and Flying Scotsman locomotives at Doncaster Works, revolutionising steam locomotive design. It was a clear winner with 57% of the vote in the naming campaign.

Sarah Newman, Network Rail business change manager, said: “We’re thrilled to see the transformation of the Doncaster site now complete, and just as excited that the public has chosen a name that reflects the city’s proud railway legacy.

“It has been wonderful to have thousands of people taking part in the vote.

"The Gresley Institute will become a cornerstone for training the next generation of rail industry professionals, and we’re proud to have worked with City of Doncaster Council and the wider rail industry to bring it back into use."

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “It is truly fantastic to see this site that was established to support training in the rail industry continuing in that dedicated purpose.

“Doncaster has a long and noble history of rail and an even brighter one with this facility and the range of expertise in rail companies that call Doncaster home.

"Doncaster is the newest city in the north of England and has so many opportunities being developed to boost our economy, grow our industry specialisms and create a jobs, training and ambition.”

Philip Benham, chairman of the Gresley Society Trust, said: “We are delighted to see such a clear result from the naming campaign in favour of The Gresley Institute.

"Sir Nigel Gresley lived in Doncaster for many years, and his greatest engineering achievements were created here – including in his streamlined trains of the 1930s, Britain’s first high speed trains.

“Development and innovation were at the heart of Sir Nigel’s designs, so it is entirely appropriate that his name should be associated with the Institute where the rail industry’s future professionals will learn their skills.

"Next year will see the 150th anniversary of Sir Nigel Gresley’s birth, so this naming is especially timely.”

The winning name was revealed at a ceremony held with rail industry and South Yorkshire dignitaries.