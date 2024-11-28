Mystery letters sent to Doncaster street now delivered to councillors and embassies

Mystery letters accusing a priest of killing a woman to cover up a steamy affair and accusing a judge of having gay sex on a golf course have now been posted to Doncaster councillors and several UK embassies, their secret author has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The notes, dubbed the Doncaster Letters, were first delivered to homes in Hexthorpe earlier this year.

Messages were then sent to local golf clubs – with police reportedly called in by residents concerned by the envelopes which have dropped through dozens of Doncaster doors in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, in the latest twist, members of City of Doncaster Council have reportedly received copies of the latest letter – along with the French and Chilean ambassadors to the UK.

The mystery letters have now reportedly been delivered to councillors in Doncaster.

In an email, the writer, who describes themselves as “The Author” wrote: “Two letters have now gone out to Ellerker Avenue (odds and then evens).

Given the content, they have also been sent to a selection of Doncaster councillors, along with the French and Chilean ambassadors to the UK.

“While the setting has now moved to Paris, rest assured that mentions of Doncaster are never far away - and the increasingly beguiling storyline could well see the action return to South Yorkshire soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is now seven letters in total (three to Abbott Street addressed 'Dear Reverend'; two to Spansyke Street addressed 'Dear Judge' and two to Ellerker Avenue addressed 'Dear Ambassador'.

"The cost of the letters so far is £386.02. Certainly, I'll have to start finding a more sustainable way of keeping people up to speed with the story soon.”

The latest fictitious notes follow on from letters accusing a priest of murder to cover up a steamy affair with a parishoner which were sent to homes in Hexthorpe and which are believed to have been posted in London, 170 miles away.

Then golf clubs in Doncaster received copies of another letter in which a judge is being blackmailed over an apparent sexual liaision with “a young Mexican lad” on a golf course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted by residents concerned by the letters – but officers say a crime has not been committed and an investigation has been filed.

People living in Abbott Street and Spansyke Street in Hexthorpe have received a number of racy notes in recent weeks, detailing a fictitious affair between a priest and a lusty parishoner – which take a dark twist when the clergyman commits murder to cover up the liaisons.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed it has received reports over concerns about the letters but had not identified that a crime had been committed.

A spokesperson said: 'We responded to reports of a suspicious item being posted to an address on Abbott Street, Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'A woman reported that she has received two letters from an unknown sender.'

Describing the racy content the alleged author said: 'My further desire is that people find the tone of the early letters, and the amount of innuendo when describing those scenes, more amusing than threatening.

'If I do become aware that people are genuinely distressed/worried by the letters, then they will stop. But that would seem a shame, particularly at this early juncture.'

Of their future plans they wrote: 'I wouldn't like to give too much away on how many are to come, but they won't carry on forever. I hope people enjoy receiving them while they last.'