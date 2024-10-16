Mysterious author of Doncaster priest sex letters reveals sending notes has cost £200

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mysterious author of a series of colourful letters claiming a priest killed a woman to cover up a steamy affair and delivered to a Doncaster street has revealed they have spent more than £200 on the notes – with an application to start a crowdfunding page turned down.

The fictitious and saucy letters have been pushed through doors of homes in Abbott Street in Hexthorpe in recent days – and detail a sexual relationship between an unnamed “Reverend” and their lover, referred to in the letters only by the name “Contralto.”

But their writer - who describes themselves as The Author – says the notes may soon stop because of spiralling costs – and that an attempt at crowdfunding was turned down by GoFundMe.

The letters have been sent to dozens of homes in Abbott Street, Hexthorpe.

In an email to the Free Press, The Author said: “GoFundMe say they've removed my fundraiser.

“I have appealed against this decision as I did follow the instructions of a support assistant on GoFundMe when it came to filling in my details, and being able to do so anonymously. Apparently, deciding on my appeal could take up to 30 days.

“I do understand that the whole thing looks a bit weird, and someone might have reported it in this age of scams, thinking it was dodgy.

“But it's a shame, as it was a genuine appeal, and it could be back to the drawing board for me for fundraising ideas.

"I've spent £213.82 so far. I reckon I can afford to send two more letters, maybe to fewer addresses this time. Hopefully people can start really appreciating the letters for the absorbing, unfolding story.

“Oh well, even Banksy must have had a few hiccups at first.”

A message from GoFundMe and seen by the Free Press reads: “We're sending you this message to tell you that, after further review, your GoFundMe fundraiser was removed because it violates our Terms of Service. Specifically, the content of your fundraiser falls under our "Prohibited Conduct" section - "fundraisers that are fraudulent, misleading, inaccurate, dishonest or impossible."

“Our Terms of Service, along with strictly enforced policies from the payments industry, prohibit GoFundMe from allowing your fundraiser to continue raising money on our platform.”

Last week, in a brief message, the writer said: “There's nothing malicious intended (or remotely truthful) about the letters, and neither are they meant to be making any particular point - bringing people amusement, intrigue and enlightenment is the soul objective.

The Doncaster Letters do depict a couple of slightly grubby sex scenes early on, and I'm sorry if anyone is offended by that (this is the reason why they're addressed to 'The Resident Adult'), but I hope that people will ultimately see that the wider themes of the story are much more edifying and honorable.

“If I do become aware that people are genuinely distressed/worried by the letters, then they will stop. But that would seem a shame, particularly at this early juncture.”

The first letter tells of a a sexual liaison “behind the altar” following a choir practice meeting – while the second tells of the ‘reverend’ killing another parishoner after the woman discovers the pair in another steamy clinch.