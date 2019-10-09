'My daughter was a tomboy who wouldn't wear a dress - but look at her now'

Jessica Allen when she was a tom boy - before she became Miss South Yorkshire

Her family remembers taking her to hospital with the injuries she suffered from climbing trees with the lads.

But Doncaster teenager Jessica Allen has really transformed that image – and now she’s just been named Miss South Yorkshire.

Growing up in Sprotbrough, former Ridgewood School pupil Jessica like nothing more than running round with the boys, playing football and climbing trees. She spend time in A&E after falling out of trees, and broke her wrist out playing.

Jessica Allen, of Misson, has been crowned Miss South Yorkshire. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-24-09-19-MissSouthYorkshire-1

But after donning a frock at the the Fairway Hotel in Barnsley, she was crowned Miss South Yorkshire final at a glittering ceremony.

It was a big success for the 18-year-old who suffers from the skin condition psoriasis and has to take medication to keep it in check.

Proud mum Victoria Clark was watching on as her daughter won her title.

She said: “She was a proper tom boy up to the age of around 12, and wouldn’t have dreamed of wearing a dress. She pent her time in tracksuits and trainers and mucking about with the lads so a lot of people are surprised that she is now in the pageant world!

“I couldn’t even get a brush through her hair in those days.

“Jessica has suffered from psoriasis is wanting to promote a body positive message during her time as Miss South Yorkshire.”

She now qualifies for Miss Supermodel England, and if she wins that will take part in an international version. She will also do personal appearances at events around South Yorkshire after winning her title, after an interview, a catwalk session, and a charity fundraising challenge for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, which saw her raise £500 through collections and sales.

Now she is turning her eyes to a new challenge – the World Irish Dancing Finals.

Jessica took part in this year’s finals in Glasgow and is hoping to quality for the 2020 event in Dublin. She will be taking part in the qualifies in Oldham in December.