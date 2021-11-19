Muslims of Doncaster raise money for Poppy Appeal and break down barriers

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Doncaster raising for Poppy Appeal.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community say they see their gestures of goodwill as a mark of good citizenship and demonstration of loyalty to one’s country as well as breaking down barriers.

Secretary Outreach of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Doncaster, Bilal Mahmood, said: “We raise money for Royal Legion’s Poppy Appeal every November.

“Love of your country is a part of faith” are the words of the Holy Founder of Islam Muhammad (pbuh). We raise money for this charity because we acknowledge the services of those who have sacrificed everything for the protection of our beautiful country.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteers hold regular information desks in Doncaster town centre to meet people and to remove any misunderstandings about the teachings of Islam.

Free literature about Islam is distributed. Topics such as Islam against Extremism, Rights of Women in Islam and loyalty.

“We believe that ignorance breeds distrust, and it is through positive dialogue alone that we can fight ignorance and extremism of all kinds,” said Bilal.

The group also takes part in voluntary litter picking sessions, particularly on the morning of New Year's Fay every year to clean streets from the litter left in the New Year's Eve.

They participate in regular blood donation drives and make regular donations of food to food banks.

More recently, the local members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Doncaster regularly donate food to the Humanity First Food Bank for the most destitute.

Bilal added: “There are only two complete parts of faith. One is to love God and the other is to love mankind to such a degree that you consider the suffering and the trials and tribulations of others as your own and that you pray for them.”

“These are the words of Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the Worldwide Head and Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

“This is the version of Islam unfamiliar to many, unfortunately.

“Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community strive to live by these words wherever they reside, including those living in Doncaster.

“We strive to serve the wonderful people of this beautiful town in whichever good way possible.

"This is not to receive any praise for our works. It is our religious and civil duty to do so. The intention was to introduce ourselves to the wider community of Doncaster, and to offer our humble services to anyone in need of assistance.

“Hopefully It will help fight ignorance and extremism of all kinds in the best possible manner.”

The volunteers also take part in various walks and events to raise money for UK based charities. In recent weeks they joined the nationwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Charity Walk (called Charity Walk For Peace) in trying to surpass its previous national record of £1 million raised in 2019.

The group plans to hold interfaith events, offer free mosque tours to individuals, students, journalists and any organisations interested.