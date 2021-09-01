Music is coming to Doncaster this weekend with live performances over three days

The DN One Live event is going to bring a range of talented acts to Doncaster.

It starts on Friday, September 3 and will last until Sunday, September 5.

Jenny Dewsnap, organiser of DN One Live, said: “The first DN One Live was in 2019 and it went down really well so we decided to bring it back.

James Miller - the Sunday show will be dedicated to James Miller.

“We see this event as a chance to celebrate Doncaster and music.

"It’s that time of year again when kids are going back to school and the St Leger is just around the corner and we are excited to get in the mood to celebrate.”

On Friday the Old Time Sailors will take to the stage and perform for three hours.

The Reggae Festival will take place on Saturday.

The group sings and dances whilst getting members of the audience to join in with musical instruments.

Tim Brown from the Doncaster African Caribbean Support Group has organised this portion of the event.

He said: “We want to use the festival to bring people together.

“It will be inclusive and a way for people from many different backgrounds to interact.

“I want it to promote unity and community cohesion.

“Reggae music is a vehicle to do that and to start fostering better community relations.”

Acts will include Wayne McArthur and The Universal Players, Sinai Sound, Distant Drums and Lewis Bennett.

“We hope people leave the Reggae Festival with a smile on their face,” Tim said.

“We even have Jerk Chicken available for people to try at the Mason Arms.”

Sunday will be dedicated to James Miller.

Jenny said: “James had a tattoo on his neck that read ‘hail yourself’ so we have named a stage the Hail Yourself James Miller Stage.

“The day will involve bands and artists that were connected to James in his past.

“People he has played with and some performers who haven’t taken to the stage in years.

“There will of course be a certain sadness to this tribute but we also want it to be a celebration and a remembrance.

"James loved music and especially fostering talent in young people – we want to keep that spirit up in his name.”

On the day there will be a gazebo pop up with volunteers from Andy’s Man Club - a men's mental health group.

They will be available for anyone who feels they need to speak up.

There will be musical performances from 2pm to 8.30pm.

Jenny hopes that this will become an annual event and that it will attract people into the town centre this weekend.

“The town needs more people to return,” she said.

“The streets are still relatively quiet and businesses are suffering.

“This is a great reason to come and remember what is great about Doncaster whilst enjoying live performances.”

Tickets to all three days of the event are free and more information about the musical weekend can be found here.