Mum's cycling challenge fundraising for ‘Declan’s Muscle Mission’ inspired by son, 11, who lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Last month Claire Ellis, aged 34, a teacher from Doncaster, set off from her home to cycle 100km in support of her son Declan, aged 11, who lives with the progressive muscle wasting condition, Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

She was joined by her partner Lewis Mann, and the pair raised over £500 for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for the 110,000 people in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions, to help fund research into Declan’s condition. But this is just part of the family’s fundraising journey as they have set themselves a series of challenges in support of Declan.

Explaining her motivation for the challenge, Claire Ellis said: “Before Declan was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, I’d never heard of the condition.

“It came as a huge shock and quickly became clear, through research and speaking with his neuromuscular team, that our lives had been turned upside down. But I’m determined to do everything I can to support Declan.

Claire and Lewis during their 100km cycling challenge.

“It’s important to me and us as a family to do our bit to help towards vital research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Not only for Declan but everyone else living with the condition.”

Declan, now 11, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at the age of eight. Described by his mum Claire as a ‘happy-go-lucky kid’ who is making the most of life, Declan loves drama, cycling, cricket and anything active.

“He’s quite a character,” said Claire. “He has moments of feeling down but generally he’s a really happy kid, and very funny. His determination and resilience inspire us every day.”

Before his diagnosis, Declan had been seeing a paediatric consultant for several years after Claire had raised concerns that he was falling over a lot.

Declan with his sister Isabelle.

“His nursery commented that he was falling over more than other children his age,” said Claire. “But when we raised it with the health visitor, it was put down to him being adventurous. Then when he started school and it was flagged again that he was ‘extremely clumsy’, we were told that he most likely had dyspraxia.

“When stairs started to become an issue for Declan, that’s when I really noticed that it was more than just being clumsy and falling a lot. Just before Declan’s eighth birthday, the doctor decided to run some blood tests, which led to some further tests and a diagnosis of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

“It came as a shock to us all. There were mixed emotions, including a slight element of relief that, after waiting so long for a definitive diagnosis, we now knew what we were dealing with and could support Declan in the best way.

“His diagnosis also sent shockwaves through our wider family, as myself, my mum, and my sister all found out we are carriers of the gene. But as a family, we’ve come together and are stronger than ever, and we’re determined to work as a team to support Declan.”

Claire and her family have taken part in sponsored swims, bike rides and the Pedal Paddle Peak challenge for Muscular Dystrophy UK in recent years, and in July they set up one of the charity’s Family Funds in Declan’s name, ‘Declan’s Muscle Mission’.

This enables them to fundraise as a family towards research into Declan’s condition, as well as putting aside funds for his future welfare and support needs.

Claire and her partner Lewis’s 100km cycle challenge was the first ‘Declan’s Muscle Mission’ fundraiser. “It was an extremely hot day, so we had to take a lot of breaks,” said Claire. “But we completed the challenge in around 10 hours.”

In addition to supporting vital research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the family also want to help raise awareness so that people understand more about muscle wasting conditions.

“Declan is still mobile and loves riding his bike. As his condition has progressed, we’ve adapted things slightly, so he now has an electric bike, and we take his wheelchair out with us if we know it’s going to be a long day as he struggles with longer distances.

“But we’ve found there’s a real lack of understanding around this as we often get funny looks when parking in a disabled space with our blue badge as there’s an assumption that because he can get in and out of his wheelchair that we’re somehow cheating the system. It’s sad and lots of people with more invisible disabilities must go through the same thing.

“I hope that by fundraising through our ‘Declan’s Muscle Mission’ family fund, we can help make a difference, now and in the future.”

Claire and Lewis’s 100km cycling challenge was the first of many fundraising activities the family have planned for Declan.

They intend to continue fundraising through their Muscular Dystrophy UK Family Fund, with 80 per cent going towards research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy and 20 per cent to help support Declan’s future welfare needs. Claire and her sister Holly are currently training for the Hedgehog Half Marathon in October and Holly is running the Manchester Marathon in 2026.

Support ‘Declan’s Muscle Mission’: www.justgiving.com/campaign/declansmusclemission

For more information about fundraising your way for Muscular Dystrophy UK, visit www.musculardystrophyuk.org/fundraise-your-way

Find out more about Muscular Dystrophy UK at www.musculardystrophyuk.org

*Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a condition that causes progressive muscle weakness and wasting. It stops the body from making dystrophin, a protein needed for muscle strength and function. DMD mainly affects boys and typically starts in early childhood, and eventually leads to a loss of mobility. Over time, the condition also affects the heart and breathing muscles, which can cause life-threatening complications. Specialist care is needed at all stages.

While there is no cure for DMD, research is ongoing and new treatments are being developed. DMD shortens life expectancy but with improved medical care, more people are living into their 40s and 50s, and their quality of life is improving.