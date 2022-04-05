Sarah Valentino and daughter Emily will take on the challenge to raise cash for Greyhound Rescue South Yorkshire, which helps rescue and care for dogs previously used in greyhound racing.

The pair are taking on the daredevil feat to help sanctuary owners Becky and Jo purchase a new van after their rescue vehicle was recently stolen.

She said: “During lockdown I started working at Amazon and started talking to a girl there called Becky.

Greyhound Rescue South Yorkshire is run by Jo and Becky.

"I found out that Becky and her partner Jo run Greyhound Rescue South Yorkshire which was founded in January 2014 to help rescue, rehabilitate and rehome greyhounds who are all too often used, abused and discarded by the cruel racing industry.

"Along the way they've also saved various other dogs at risk including many lurchers, a collie cross, two staffies and a little terrier!

“They drive all over the country working around their full time jobs to rescue these beautiful doggos to give them a second chance at a happy life after being neglected.

"Recently, one of their beautiful furbabies, Reggie, was taken poorly and needed a trip to the vet.

"To add insult to injury, their van which was specifically kitted out for rescuing these animals in need, was stolen and still hasn't been recovered, so they've got no option but to go and buy another.

“My daughter has wanted to skydive for some time now, so I've decided to join her on 18 April and use this as an opportunity to try and raise money to help Jo and Becky with these precious poochies, because, apart from donations from kind people and fundraisers, they fund everything from their own pocket.

"The skydive is paid for so I'm not doing this for a free skydive as I want as much money as possible to go towards helping this wonderful couple. So whether it's £1 or £100, every little helps and will be hugely appreciated.”