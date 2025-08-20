Multiple times official fitness world record holder from Doncaster takes on burpee challenge
Mark Vallint, aged 43, from Balby, loves to set himself tasks showing off strength and endurance for good causes.
In July 2023 he did a one-hour chest to floor burpee challenge to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK and completed 449 burpees in 60 minutes, giving him then official national record.
He attempted this again earlier this month at Pontefract Squash & Leisure Club to raise money for a brand-new state of the art Concept 2 Ski Erg machine for the gym.
Mark, who is a personal trainer at the club, achieved a total of 436 chest to floor burpees, 13 short of his current record.
He said: “I plan on revisiting and taking this challenge again, for no other reason than to beat my current record.
“Special thanks to my PT Matthew Wooley from MW Fitness, Pontefract Squash & Leisure Club, staff and members for the support and donations and helping raise money.”