Multiple times official fitness world record holder from Doncaster takes on burpee challenge

A gym instructor from Doncaster who has multiple fitness world records under his belt recently attempted a burpee challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Vallint, aged 43, from Balby, loves to set himself tasks showing off strength and endurance for good causes.

In July 2023 he did a one-hour chest to floor burpee challenge to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK and completed 449 burpees in 60 minutes, giving him then official national record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He attempted this again earlier this month at Pontefract Squash & Leisure Club to raise money for a brand-new state of the art Concept 2 Ski Erg machine for the gym.

Mark Vallint (left) with his personal trainer Mathew Woolley who supported him at his last burpee challenge.

Mark, who is a personal trainer at the club, achieved a total of 436 chest to floor burpees, 13 short of his current record.

He said: “I plan on revisiting and taking this challenge again, for no other reason than to beat my current record.

“Special thanks to my PT Matthew Wooley from MW Fitness, Pontefract Squash & Leisure Club, staff and members for the support and donations and helping raise money.”