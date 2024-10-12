MPs back mayor over CCTV pledge to make Doncaster city centre a safer place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s MPs have welcomed a link-up between Mayor Ros Jones and South Yorkshire Police pledging to make the city centre a safer place.

City of Doncaster Council has launched new measures to help beef up security and safety for people in the city centre and the mayor has pledged to spend £1 millon on new safety measures including state-of-the-art CCTV and increased patrols in the city centre.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband said: “Constituents often get in touch with their concerns about safety in the city centre, so it is fantastic to see Doncaster Council working with South Yorkshire Police to make the city centre safer.”

Sally Jameson, Labour MP for Doncaster Central, said: “Pleased to see that Doncaster Council and Mayor Ros Jones have invested in a £1m package of safety measures to help make Doncaster city centre a safer place for all.

“As well as increased CCTV coverage, there will be increased patrols by council officers to tackle anti-social behaviour and illegal activities. This follows measures by the local policing team, who have increased the number of officers in the city centre over the last 12 months.”

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher said: “Residents often raise concerns about their feeling safe in Doncaster city centre. It got raised with me at my surgery in Crowle in the Axholme part of my constituency recently.

"I’m really pleased to see Ros Jones plans launched which will see more patrols and CCTV.”

More details about the project are available HERE