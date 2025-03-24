MP who was homeless sleeps rough with fans inside Doncaster Rovers stadium

A Doncaster MP who spent a period of homelessness when he was a boy has raised awareness of the issue by sleeping rough inside Doncaster Rovers’ stadium along with other fans and fundraisers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher was among those taking part in the Snooze in the South event – where individuals of all ages spent a night sleeping in the South Stand of the Eco Power Stadium.

Mr Pitcher said: “As a child, my mother, sister, and I went through a period of homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was one of the most difficult times of our lives, but thanks to the support of family and friends, we made it through. Sadly, not everyone has that safety net.

People of all ages joined the Snooze in the South event at Doncaster Rovers.

“That’s why I joined residents from across our community at Doncaster Rovers Football Club for the “Snooze in the South” stand event.

“This is a powerful event that shines a light on the daily reality faced by too many people struggling with homelessness.

"The group spent the evening replicating what it is like sleeping outside, while raising funds for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Government is committed to tackling this important issue.”

Phoebe Sneddon, Fundraising and Events Officer said: “It’s a challenging event, facing the elements, but gives you a real sense of what some people have to face on a daily basis around the country and in our local community too.

Funds raised will help projects delivered by Club Doncaster Foundation alongside homeless support delivered by People Focused Group and national charity, Shelter.