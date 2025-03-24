MP who was homeless sleeps rough with fans inside Doncaster Rovers stadium
Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher was among those taking part in the Snooze in the South event – where individuals of all ages spent a night sleeping in the South Stand of the Eco Power Stadium.
Mr Pitcher said: “As a child, my mother, sister, and I went through a period of homelessness.
"It was one of the most difficult times of our lives, but thanks to the support of family and friends, we made it through. Sadly, not everyone has that safety net.
“That’s why I joined residents from across our community at Doncaster Rovers Football Club for the “Snooze in the South” stand event.
“This is a powerful event that shines a light on the daily reality faced by too many people struggling with homelessness.
"The group spent the evening replicating what it is like sleeping outside, while raising funds for charity.
“The Government is committed to tackling this important issue.”
Phoebe Sneddon, Fundraising and Events Officer said: “It’s a challenging event, facing the elements, but gives you a real sense of what some people have to face on a daily basis around the country and in our local community too.
Funds raised will help projects delivered by Club Doncaster Foundation alongside homeless support delivered by People Focused Group and national charity, Shelter.
