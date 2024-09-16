MP Sally Jameson rings the bell to start 24 hour running event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of Tickhill Running Club were out in force over the weekend taking part in a 24 hour relay running event.

The club were raising funds in order to purchase a defibrillator and life saving CPR training for local residents of Tickhill.

Local Member of Parliament Sally Jameson attended the start of the event at Tickhill Cricket Club to set the event off at 6pm on Friday September 13.

Runners took it in turns to do 5k laps of Tickhill running consecutively until 6pm on Saturday 14.

MP Sally Jameson with a few of Tickhill Running Club members

When viewed on running app the route looks like an outline of Scooby Doo.

The running event has now become affectionately called the Scooby Doo-athon.

Local runner Mick Limb donned a Scooby Doo costume to run the first and last laps.

So far the club has raised over £1600.