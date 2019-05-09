MP fears the loss of free TV licences for 6,220 South Yorkshire pensioners

New research from the Labour Party shows that thousands of local pensioners could lose their free TV licences and together pay nearly £1million a year if Government plans go ahead.

This comes as Labour forced a debate in Parliament to keep free TV licences for over-75s.

Thousands of free TV licences could be lost

Millions of older people across the country could lose their TV licence in 2020 despite the Conservatives’ 2017 Manifesto promise to protect free TV licences until 2022.

In Wentworth & Dearne, 6,220 older households could face having to pay a licence fee, costing a collective £936,110 annually.

As part of the last BBC Charter, the Government devolved responsibility for the free TV licence policy, and the cost, to the BBC.

John Healey MP for Wentworth & Dearne said: “This Government has broken its manifesto promise to keep free TV licences until 2022, and now millions of elderly people are facing losing their free TV licences.

“If these plans go ahead, thousands of local people over 75 will lose out.

“It’s yet another Tory policy that punishes pensioners. Labour is calling on the Government to urgently reconsider and fund free TV licences for over-75s.”