MP Ed Miliband calls for improvements to be made in Scawthorpe play park.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband is joining residents in calling for repairs to be made to a play park in Scawthorpe.

Woodside Road/Chatsworth Crescent Park, known locally as Woody Park, is in desperate need of restoration, as the park has fallen into a state of disrepair due to flooding and vandalism.

This was a project that previous Roman Ridge Ward Councillors Julie Grace and Leanne Hempshall were working on before the May election. The two councillors had also suggested that the location of the play park could be moved to reduce the potential for damage.

Residents have been trying to persuade City of Doncaster Council to make these repairs to the site so that it is safe for families and children.

However, Mr Miliband was told by the council that due to constant vandalism, the council are reluctant to invest in the play park for it to be continuously damaged.

The cost to repair is a significant factor, especially if some people continue to vandalise the area. To counter this, some residents have suggested that CCTV could be installed to help deter vandals.

Mr Miliband recently visited the site with residents Helen and Paul to see first-hand the opportunities this park offers, and the repairs that need to be made.

The Doncaster North MP said: “This park has such potential for the residents of Scawthorpe, and I am saddened to see what a state it has now become. I am also frustrated that vandalism is a key part to the disrepair of the park, and the threat of further damage is restricting any opportunities for improvement.

“I want to work with residents, the local police, and the council to ensure that this park can continue to be a strong community asset for families and children.

“I know what this park means to locals in Scawthorpe, and I know there is more we can do to stop the vandals, and to make sure that this park remains open, safe, and enjoyable for the residents in the area.”