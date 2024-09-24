MP drops in at weekly Doncaster social club for over 60s as it clocks up 25 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weekly Doncaster social club for the over 60s which has been running for quarter of a century has been congratulated on the milestone by an MP.

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson prasied Ann and Ian Fraser on running Kirk Sandall’s Tuesday Club for 25 years.

Ann began the club at the village hall and has been running it with her husband, Ian ever since.

The club is a social lifeline for local over 60s, providing a chance to meet up with friends, play bingo and have a cuppa.

Not only do Ann and Ian organise these weekly meetings, they also organise holidays, day trips and social evenings.

On Tuesday 17 September, there was a special presentation from the club and Sally Jameson MP to Ann and Ian to thank them for all of their work and commitment.

The Tuesday Club meet at the Assembly Hall, Kirk Sandall, every Tuesday 12:30-15:30.