Movember Moustaches rivalry for Doncaster's Crown Hotel twin brothers

Brothers Matt & Nick Oliver take on Movember

Crown Hotel twin brothers Nick and Matt Oliver have taken on the challenge of ‘Movember’ by both growing a moustache throughout November to raise money for charity.

Matt and Nick have challenged each other to see who can grow the best moustache, and to raise the most money for their chosen charities for men with prostate and testicular Cancer and Mental Health and suicide prevention.

Nick is going for the horseshoe style moustache, and brother Nick for a Chevron style!

Nick commented “We wanted to do this for the amazing charities we are supporting to raise lots of money, as we have personal experience with friends that are suffering with depression and Cancer.”

Matt commented “We have always had a competitive nature with each other, and I am super excited to grow the best moustache! I have experienced anxiety in the past and its good for us to talk and raise awareness.”

Nick is hoping his moustache growing will be helped by using beard shampoo and conditioner and oil! Matt is growing his au naturelle!

Matt and Nick If you would like to support them the links are: