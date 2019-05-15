Motorists have blasted Doncaster Council over roadworks on one of the area’s busiest roads which have been causing massive delays for drivers.

Works are being carried out on Doncaster Road at Kirk Sandall near the village’s railway station – but yesterday, temporary traffic lights installed at the junction with Brecks Lane caused massive tailbacks – with some reporting it was taking more than an hour to travel a few hundred metres.

The roadworks on Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall have been causing huge delays.

The council was forced to make changes to the roadworks after being besieged with complaints from angry drivers.

A spokesman said: “The works on Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall are due to be complete by Thursday.

“We are aware of some lengthy delays over the past few days so conditions have now been imposed on the contractor to man the lights from 7am to 7pm with the help of a spotter.

“This should allow for better traffic flow, however there may still be some queues.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Drivers hit out at the roadworks on the council’s Facebook page.

Genene Brown said: “No spotter when I waited 15 mins to just get from cricket ground. It’s ridiculous

Bev Pearman Was Walton said: “Shocking this morning. Took 30 minutes to get from Barnby Dun Farm Shop to the Glasshouse!

“Four way traffic but only half a dozen cars coming from Brecks Lane while we were queuing and sitting, waiting while the road was empty , waiting for the lights to change!”

Clare Halkyard said: “This morning it took me over an hour to get from one end of Barnby Dun to the other.”

The problem has been exacerbated by the closure of a nearby railway bridge on Armthorpe Lane, limiting the number of diversion options for drivers.

Sarah Price Byrne said: “Absolute joke , having the bridge out and work on the adjoining road is ridiculous

“It took me 1 hour 15 to do a 20 minute journey this morning trying to get to work and my son to school for a GCSE exam.

“Doncaster Council are a joke.”

Simon Collett wrote: “How about getting the workmen who are there to get on with it, nothing much was happening when I walked past this morning. Or maybe they could have done these works at the weekend seeing as the bridge is shut. This is costing local businesses money due to the delays. Who ever plans this stuff at the council wants sacking.”