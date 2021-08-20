Motorcycle club is doing a special birthday ride for a poorly five year old boy from Doncaster

A five year old boy in Doncaster is getting a special birthday treat as a motorcycle club is treating him to a ride for his big day.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 20th August 2021, 10:32 am

The Doncaster Dragons are setting off on a birthday rise on Saturday, August 21.

They are doing this for Jayden Walters, a five year old boy from Rossington.

Paul Risdale, member of the Doncaster Dragons, said: “Jaydon suffers from Loeys-Dietz syndrome.

The Doncaster Dragons are doing a special ride on Saturday for a poorly child.

“He has suffered with it since birth.

“He’s a lovely little lad with a massive personality.

“We are riding from our club house in Armthorpe to his party in Rossington.”

The club house will be open from 9am with teas, coffees and bacon and sausage sandwiches available.

The ride leaves Armthorpe at 11am.

It is open to any motorcycle rider.

The Doncaster Dragons were established in 2019 and are the only officially recognised motorcycle club (MCC) in the town.

More details can be found here.

