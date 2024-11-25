Mother Hookers to host festive fayre at Doncaster's newly refurbished Corn Exchange.

The Mother Hookers group is set to host a festive fayre at Doncaster's newly refurbished Corn Exchange next weekend.

The crochet social organisation event marks the first opportunity for the public to explore the stunning updates to this iconic building that bring it back to its former glory.

The Mother Hookers have been busily hand-crafting beautiful items to sell, everything from Christmas decorations to accessories.

They have also made a stunning Christmas blanket for the raffle.

The event is part of the group’s annual fundraiser for Eve’s Trust, a Doncaster based cancer charity, and 50 per cent of stall sales and 100 per cent of raffle proceeds will be donated to this very important cause.

There will be a wide variety of wonderful stalls from makers, artists and authors, as well as refreshments to enjoy in the gallery seating areas.

A spokesman said: “We’ll be hosting a Crafternoon from midday, where you can get creative and make something to take home. There will also be entertainment throughout the day, with a choir performing on the newly built stage.

"Come along and join us on Saturday 30th November between 9am and 4pm for a wonderful day of shopping, creativity and community spirit!”