Morrisons cuts price of children's rides in all its stores to 10p for Christmas
The rides usually cost £1.50 but Morrisons is making them a fraction of the price as an early Christmas gift to help keep kids entertained on busy festive shopping trips.
There are around 50 different characters available including Bob The Builder, Iggle Piggle and Roary The Racing Car.
Rides are available at 417 Morrisons stores until December 30 and all parents or guardians need to do is simply tap their bank card on the machine.
For parents looking for other great ways to save money, Morrisons has unveiled its brand new Christmas menu which is now available at all Cafés nationwide.
The menu includes adult Christmas turkey dinners with all the trimmings for £8.50 and kids’ ‘Brussels sprouts-free’ turkey Christmas dinners at £3.95.
A free kids meal can be claimed with every adult meal purchased for over £5 from The Breakfast, The Classic or The Chippy menu. The offer is available for any child aged under 16 in Morrisons Cafeìs nationwide all day, every day.
John Parry, Head of Services at Morrisons, said: “We know how often parents are asked by their children if they can have a go on our kiddie rides and that many parents will be heading to stores in the coming weeks for their seasonal shops.
Therefore, to spread some Christmas cheer, we have cut the price of our rides to put more smiles on faces across the UK this festive period.”
