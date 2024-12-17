Morrisons cuts price of children's rides in all its stores to 10p for Christmas

Supermarket giant Morrisons is cutting the cost of its popular kiddie rides in all its stores – including Doncaster - allowing little ones to catch a ride for just 10p.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rides usually cost £1.50 but Morrisons is making them a fraction of the price as an early Christmas gift to help keep kids entertained on busy festive shopping trips.

There are around 50 different characters available including Bob The Builder, Iggle Piggle and Roary The Racing Car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rides are available at 417 Morrisons stores until December 30 and all parents or guardians need to do is simply tap their bank card on the machine.

Morrisons is cutting the cost of its popular kiddie rides until 30th December, allowing little ones to catch a ride for just 10p.

For parents looking for other great ways to save money, Morrisons has unveiled its brand new Christmas menu which is now available at all Cafés nationwide.

The menu includes adult Christmas turkey dinners with all the trimmings for £8.50 and kids’ ‘Brussels sprouts-free’ turkey Christmas dinners at £3.95.

A free kids meal can be claimed with every adult meal purchased for over £5 from The Breakfast, The Classic or The Chippy menu. The offer is available for any child aged under 16 in Morrisons Cafeìs nationwide all day, every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Parry, Head of Services at Morrisons, said: “We know how often parents are asked by their children if they can have a go on our kiddie rides and that many parents will be heading to stores in the coming weeks for their seasonal shops.

Therefore, to spread some Christmas cheer, we have cut the price of our rides to put more smiles on faces across the UK this festive period.”