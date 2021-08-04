More to Doncaster designer than meets the eye

Originally from Misterton and Epworth, Abby now lives with her husband and young son in New Rossington.

Abby enjoys working with local artists, creatives, print suppliers/specialists, and galleries and is thrilled to have secured her first commission from Doncaster gallery – Davie Fine Art.

Having worked on a piece of artwork based on sustainability, Abby was keen to source her paper and specialist printing from within the Yorkshire region.

Anita and Abby

Working alongside a specialist risograph printer in Nottingham and a screen printer in Sheffield, Abby originated an intricate yet bold graphical design, forming and hand drawing the font.

Adopting a mathematical and methodical artwork approach to crafting the serif she uses confident angles and lively colour.

Taking her inspiration from the phrase ‘what more can we do?”, Abby said: “The subject is sustainability. It is time to do MORE.

The MORE silkscreen print

"We must all ask ourselves what MORE can we do, and how can we educate people – especially children about sustainability?

"The subject is important, so my artwork is loud. There is nothing subtle about my work.”

Talking about the moment she secured her first commission Abby said: “I have been waiting for this for a long time, so to say, ‘I am a commissioned artist’ makes me really happy.”

She goes on to say: “Following years of studying various design courses, including an MA in Graphic Design, coupled with studio experience has enabled me to have my work offered for sale from a fine art gallery and displayed amongst some amazing national and international artists.

"I feel privileged and immensely proud of myself.”

Having agreed to take the limited edition (one of only 70), signed MORE silkscreen print, Davie Fine Art has framed the print via their in-house bespoke framing service. Impressed by Abby’s work the gallery has also commissioned Abby to produce a card exclusively for the gallery.

The unique illustration will feature Tickhill, the village where the gallery is located.

Talking about Abby’s work gallery owner Anita Davie said: “It is not often that I am surprised by artists and the work they submit, but I have to say Abby’s work is absolutely beautiful - what a talent she has.

"Abby’s artwork is incredibly detailed and technically excellent.”

Abby said: “I am so excited about getting my print in a gallery – it is the best feeling.

"I suppose I need to start thinking about creating the next one now.”

Working as a freelance Graphic Designer, Abby set-up Abigail Bromley Design two years ago after leaving her role as graphic designer at Joe Browns.

Using her graphic design master’s, and fashion and brand promotion degree, alongside her career and studio experiences she runs the boutique branding and design studio helping businesses by producing high-quality visuals, artwork, and brand creatives to promote products and services.

You can buy one of the limited edition MORE handmade silkscreen prints priced at £55 from Abby’s online store via popular arts and craft retailer Etsy, simply search for ‘Abigail Bromley Designs’.

Additional prints can also be purchased from Davie Fine Art gallery, where the print can be framed to your exact specifications.