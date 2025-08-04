More than £5,000 raised for Doncaster mum of three with incurable cancer

Funds have flooded in to help a Doncaster mum of three after she revealed she was suffering from incurable cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

41-year-old Kelly Andrews has been diagnosed with lung cancer, despite being a non-smoker, and is currently receiving treatment in hospital after being given the tragic diagnosis.

She has launched a GoFundMe campaign, which you can donate to HERE so she can “make lasting memories” with her children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launching her appeal, more than £5,000 has already poured in.

More than £5,000 has been raised for Kelly Andrews after she revealed she was suffering from terminal cancer.

Writing on her funding page, she said: “I hate to do this sort of thing.

"I’ve worked all my life and raised my three kids alone.

"Last week I came to hospital with stomach pains – I had my appendix removed and cleaned to be left with a big scar down my stomach.

”But the CT scan I had showed something else on my lungs and liver which they said is cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" I’ll be starting treatments in the next two weeks which means I can’t work.

"This will help me live longer but won’t get rid of it completely.

"I’ve been a decent person my whole life and helped everyone I can, so if people can even spare £1 I would be grateful.

"My daughter is ten - I don’t want to leave her with nothing if the chemo doesn’t work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m worried and beyond upset but I want to try and live life while I can, making lasting memories with my kids.

"I appreciate any help, the next 12 weeks are going to be hard.”

A friend said: “This amazing Doncaster lady has been diagnosed with incurable lung disease at just 41.

"Kelly has helped so many in the past, ran Doncaster pubs and karaoke on the town.

"Everyone has got behind her.”