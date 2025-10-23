More than £4,000 raised for Doncaster tot battling cancer

Big-hearted friends and relatives have rallied around an eight-month old Doncaster tot diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer, raising more than £4,000.

Dexter Brooks is facing six months of intensive chemotherapy after doctors discovered a stage three Wilms tumour – kidney cancer which has already spread to his lymph notes.

His family has been left reeling by the news – but people in Scawthorpe have taken upon themselves to help fundraise for the youngster during his health battle.

Laura O’Shea, who runs Bridget’s Bambinos Day Nursery, which Dexter attends, organised a fundraising day as well as a GoFundMe page, with £4,229 rolling in.

She said: “We are beyond proud and forever thankful of people’s generosity and support for one of our very own.”

Earlier this year she said: “His world, and his family’s, has been turned upside down suddenly.

“He now faces 27 long weeks of chemotherapy, and devastatingly, doctors have recently discovered that the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes near his kidneys.

“This news has been incredibly difficult to process for everyone who loves and cares for him.

“He is a happy, loving, and resilient little boy, and we are all in awe of his strength.

“His family is doing everything they can to support him, but the emotional, physical, and financial strain is immense.

A family fundraiser, dubbed Dexter’s Day, took place in September at Scawthorpe Community Centre.

Added Laura: “From travel to hospital appointments, time off work, extra care needs, and everything in between, every single penny will go directly to supporting Dexter and his family on this unimaginable journey.”