Millions have been spent settling prisoner injury claims across UK prisons in the last five years including for injuries caused by bunk beds, food contamination, animal bites and asbestos.

His Majesty’s Prison Lindholme has reported more than £230K worth of payouts in compensation for prisoner injury claims lodged against it in the last five years.

New data obtained by Legal Expert, has revealed that between 2020 and 2024, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has paid out a total of £231,006.21 for injury claims made by prisoners at the Category C men’s prison, located near Hatfield Woodhouse in Doncaster.

Of that, £45,249 was paid out in compensation for claims relating to injuries caused by other prisoners while £6,000 pertained to injuries to inmates caused by members of staff.

The remaining £179,757 were classed as ‘other personal injury’ which could include; injuries from bunk beds, food contamination, animal bites and asbestos.

In 2020, the MoJ - which is funded by the taxpayer- forked out £39,077 settling prisoner injury claims from inmates at HMP Lindholme followed by £93,480.71 the year after and £50,516 in 2022.

A further £37,207.50 was paid out in 2023 as well as £10,725 in 2024.

With Britain’s overcrowded prisons hitting record levels last year, concerns over the safety of both staff and inmates have grown.

More than £230K paid out in compensation for prisoner injury claims at HMP Lindholme.

The latest published prison population statistics show there are only just over 1,000 spaces left in men’s prisons, prompting former justice secretary David Gauke to release his Independent Sentencing Review (ISR) earlier than expected.

In the interim report, Mr Gauke says he is confronting ‘the consequences of decades of haphazard policy-making and underinvestment in the criminal justice system - bringing it to the brink of collapse.’

In September, the government’s SDS40 (standard determinate sentencing) scheme saw prisoners released just 40 per cent of the way through their sentence.

In the time frame, for every 100 people released from prison, 67 were recalled. Although Mr Gauke’s report does acknowledge that ‘factors including the introduction of a mandatory supervision period for shorter sentences, and heightened probation officer risk aversion… have contributed to this increase.’

But while the prison system undergoes review and reform, costs continue to be incurred - including compensation payouts to prisoners for injury claims.

Figures obtained by Legal Expert revealed that prisoner injury claims in the UK have cost the MoJ an eye-watering £9.8m in the last five years.

The most common injuries were from prison bunk beds - resulting in £4.5m being paid to inmate claimants since 2022.

Some £2.8m was paid in damages settling claims related to slips, trips and falls and a further £446K was paid for asbestos-related injuries.

Legal Expert solicitor Lucy Parker said: “Prisoners, like anyone else, have a right to their safety while incarcerated. We have seen many different cases over the years of prisoners suffering injuries during their incarceration, from accidents in workshops and kitchens to incidents with staff.

“When they are injured due to negligence, whether it's at the hands of an officer, a slip and fall, or inadequate safety measures, they have the right to seek compensation and to get legal advice on their case.”

