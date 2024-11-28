More than £12,000 raised in memory of Doncaster music journalist after death at 44

More than £12,000 has poured in in memory of a Doncaster music journalist following his death at the age of 44.

James McMahon, who was a writer for music magazine NME and went on to become editor at Kerrang! as well as launching Spoook and The James McMahon Music Podcast, died earlier this month after a cancer battle.

Tributes flooded in from the worlds of music and sport for Mr McMahon, who was also a keen Doncaster Rovers supporter.

Following his death, his widow Kat Kennedy started a JustGiving campaign in James’ honour to raise money for The Central London OCD Support Group.

McMahon was also an advocate for OCD, writing movingly about its effects.

James, who died on 14 November from soft tissue sarcoma was described by Kat as “an incredible, brave, complicated, honest, creative, talented, legendary, kind, hilarious man and there will never be another person like him.

"I'd add 'contrary' to that list but he always said he never meant to be contrary, he just quite often thought about things in a different way to everyone else. But he eventually did admit that the Beatles were, actually, a very good band.

“Long before he had to do battle with cancer, he had been battling OCD all his life. He never once gave up in the face of all these challenges and always had time for anyone in his life who was going through something, regardless how tough his head made it for him.

“After many years of misdiagnosis and bad treatment, he found the Central London OCD Support Group and they saved his life. They helped him to get the right diagnosis and the right treatment and to live his life more free from OCD. It also gave him great friends who really understood how his brain worked.

“James did so much during his life to raise awareness of OCD and how it really affects sufferers.

"I would like to raise money in his memory for that support group.

"My dream is to start a little fund for people from his group who can't afford to go private to be able to book a session with a reputable OCD expert so that they can start their own journey towards living free from OCD. Either way your donations will help this wonderful volunteer-led group to help more people to not feel so alone.”

You can donate to the campaign HERE

Franz Ferdinand lead singer Alex Kapranos, indie band Ash and many more shared their memories of the writer following his death.

News of his death was shared by former NME editor Conor McNicholas, who wrote: “James was someone who really mattered – his words mattered. His actions mattered. He connected people in new ways and changed things, always for the better because he cared so very much.”

The Maccabees’ guitarist Felix White posted: “So shocked and sad to hear this. Sending love to his closest. I loved him and we did well to stay in touch for 20+ years.”

British singer songwriter Nadine Shah added: “Such a good lad. Really not boring and just really brilliant. Goodnight mate.”

Indie band Benefits tweeted: “It feels like only yesterday I was looking through my old NMEs for some of the covers James worked on. Rest easy James, love to all your friends and family.”

Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos added on Instagram: “Very sad news about James McMahon. Sending love and respect to his friends and family.”

“So sorry to hear about losing James,” wrote Ash frontman Tim Wheeler. “He’s been so brave with all his suffering and so open about all he was going through. I’m really shocked and saddened. I thought he was going to get better. A lovely man, with a beautiful love of music and curiosity about the world. Sending love to Kat and James’ family, friends and love ones.”

And songstress The Anchoress wrote: “So unbelievably heartbroken. Love to Kat and all the family.”

The Cribs said: “So, so sorry to hear this news. James was one of our earliest and fiercest supporters. He was also a huge advocate and believer in the underground and did everything within his power to help bring it to the mainstream at every publication he worked for. A champion for us all.”

Doncaster Rovers also paid tribute and shared: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of passionate supporter James and send our deepest condolences to all those close to him at this very sad time.”

The club’s Popular Stand fanzine, to which James was a contributor, shared: “Very sad to have to share the news of James’ passing.

“James was an integral part of Popular Stand fanzine during our last decade or so. He was a brilliantly talented writer - annoyingly so to be quite honest - a really funny and engaging man, but above all that he was our mate.”

Originally from Doncaster, he became NME features editor when he moved to London, where he also played in the bands Jobbers and Sister Death.

James then became editor at metal magazine Kerrang! for six years from 2011 and was an early champion of South Yorkshire band Bring Me The Horizon.

On leaving Kerrang!, James diversified into writing for a number of publications including The Guardian, Vice, The Face, The Spectactor, Record Collector and The Evening Standard.

In 2021, James wrote and presented a Radio 4 documentary about 1980s quiz show Bullseye.

Alongside his writing, McMahon started culture Substack Spoook before hosting The James McMahon Music Podcast. His interviewees typified McMahon’s diverse tastes, from Mogwai, Graham Coxon and The K’s to Sister Sledge, Bucks Fizz and Soul Asylum.

McMahon continued working until weeks before his death, interviewing Betty Boo for his podcast in October and discussing music as a pundit on Sky News and GB News.