More than 700 aid boxes sent to Ukraine after donations by big-hearted Doncaster residents

Last weekend, Doncaster’s Ukrainian Centre in Beckett Road staged a three day collection, urging people to drop off items such as baby products, medical supplies and food.

And people from all over town came to the rescue, delivering thousands of items which have been packed up and delivered to help refugees fleeing the war torn country as well as those still inside Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

A spokesman said: “A grand total of 704 boxes were sent out to Ukraine and Eastern Europe over the weekend – an amazing effort by all.”

More than £3,000 was also raised through cash donations and further pledges of funding can be made HERE

Here’s how the boxes of supplies were broken down

Baby products – 176 boxes

Medical and sanitary - 130 boxes

Personal hygiene - 141boxes

Food - 124 boxes

Pet food - 13 boxes

Thermal blankets – 76 boxes

Thermal clothing - 15 boxes

Water bottles, batteries, torches and power banks - 1 box of each.

Sleeping bags and sleeping mats – 25 boxes

A benefit concert at the Regent Hotel raised more than £1,000 whiles sunflower badge sales by Mother Hookers have made £230.

A spokesman added: “We have been getting lots of emails and Facebook messages and we will be getting back to everyone as soon as we possibly can.