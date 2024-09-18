More than 60 Doncaster school children go behind the scenes at this year's St Leger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of Doncaster school children were given a sneak peak behind the scenes at this year’s St Leger.

Britain’s oldest Classic horse race helped inspire young minds as 60 local children from Willow Primary School took part in St Leger Education Day.

The event is a partnership between Arena Racing Company (ARC) and Racing to School and aims to connect young people with the oldest Flat Classic in the racing calendar that is so important to the local community.

John Blake, CEO of Racing to School said: “To share the heritage of the St Leger that is so important to Doncaster, Yorkshire and the racing world with local pupils is a great way to strengthen community ties.

Youngsters were given a sneak peak behind the scenes at this year's St Leger.

" The VIP access the group had as the staff prepared for their feature meeting offered a special insight into the magic and excitement of the sport.

"What a great way for them to start the new school year and to be part of National Racehorse Week. We are hugely grateful to the team at Doncaster and colleagues at ARC for supporting this wonderful day.”

Activities were led by Racing to School’s Carrie Ford, Alison Osborne and Toby Becton who immersed the group in an exciting day of outdoor learning.

A visit to the Weighing Room was followed by a running race on the track, normally the battleground for some of the top thoroughbreds in training.

Pupils got to see the work that goes into putting on the St Leger.

Zoe, a pupil from Willow Primary School said: “I have really enjoyed today because the Racing to School team was nice, and we got to race each other. I was surprised how fast horses could go!”

The day fell at the centre of National Racehorse Week and equine star Mudlahhim, who was beautifully turned out by Claudia from Scott Dixon’s Southwell yard, was on hand to receive carrots and plenty of pats from the enamoured children who had plenty of questions for Scott.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, added: “It was brilliant to see so many young people from Willow Primary around the Racecourse. They got to experience behind-the-scenes in the build up to one of the biggest racing events in the calendar – including a very impressive race on the track at the end!”

Mike Goodfellow, on behalf or Arena Racing Company, led a fascinating session on the history of the St Leger and the children had great fun coming up with their own racehorse names.

Mike told the children how proud they should be of Doncaster, the racecourse and the St Leger, and, judging by the feedback received at the end of the day, this was a message that was wholeheartedly absorbed.