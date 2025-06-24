More than 37,000 flowers planted across Doncaster as city gets floral makeover
City of Doncaster Council workers have been busy in recent weeks ensuring the city looks blooming lovely across the summer months.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “Just in time for summer, our green-fingered Street Scene teams have been busy giving Doncaster a lovely floral makeover
“Over 37,000 flowers have been planted in total, really brightening up everywhere from our parks and outdoor spaces, right through to the city centre.
"When out and about enjoying the good weather, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for these colourful displays.”
