More than 37,000 flowers planted across Doncaster as city gets floral makeover

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Jun 2025, 10:22 BST

More than 37,000 flowers and plants have been planted across Doncaster as council chiefs give the city a floral makeover for summer.

City of Doncaster Council workers have been busy in recent weeks ensuring the city looks blooming lovely across the summer months.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “Just in time for summer, our green-fingered Street Scene teams have been busy giving Doncaster a lovely floral makeover

“Over 37,000 flowers have been planted in total, really brightening up everywhere from our parks and outdoor spaces, right through to the city centre.

Flowers have been planted across Doncaster for the summer.

"When out and about enjoying the good weather, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for these colourful displays.”

You can also discover what else Doncaster has to offer over the summer months, by heading over to the Visit Doncaster website and checking out the full line up of scheduled events and activities: You can find out more here https://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on

