More than 200 people attend police meeting for Doncaster's Polish community
Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team officers attended the event which took place at the St Peter-in-Chains Church on Chequer Road.
Officers were on hand to engage with members of the public and offer crime prevention advice at a pop-up stall.
PC Michal Kolasa, who was one of the officers in attendance is Polish himself, and was proud to attend the event alongside his colleagues.
He said: "This event that we were able to be a part of is carried out annually and is really important for the Polish community in Doncaster.
"As a member of that community myself, it was really important for me to be there and to represent South Yorkshire Police alongside my colleagues.
"It is essential we engage and forge stronger relationships with all of the communities we protect and serve and attending events like these provides us with the perfect opportunity to do just that."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.