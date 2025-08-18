More than 1,000 enjoy special train in Doncaster to mark 200 years of railways

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Aug 2025, 12:17 BST
More than 1,200 rail fans enjoyed the visit to Doncaster of a special train marking 200 years of UK railways.

The National Exhibition Train, named Inspiration, a special touring exhibition, was at Freightliner in Doncaster on Saturday and Sunday.

The unique travelling showcase, which is expected to visit 60 locations across Britain up to summer 2026, offered visitors an opportunity to explore the story of Britain’s railways, featuring artefacts, historical insights and a vision for the future of rail travel.

Mayor Ros Jones said: "Doncaster has a proud and longstanding connection to the railway industry, and it is fantastic to see our heritage perfectly aligning with this significant milestone. The Railway 200 programme is a wonderful opportunity to reflect on our past achievements while looking forward to an innovative future in rail."

More than 1,200 people visited the special train in Doncaster.

Doncaster’s Railway 200 programme promises to be a landmark celebration, bringing together the local community, railway enthusiasts, and visitors from across the UK.

To find out more about further events visit www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on/railway-200

