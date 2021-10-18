More support will be given to those who have committed violent crimes in Doncaster but now want to change their lives around
A new scheme will help people who need support to turn their lives around after being involved in violence.
The South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit is holding a virtual event on Wednesday October 20 to introduce the Plan B Custody and A&E Navigator initiatives.
The new schemes will help individuals involved in violence.
Graham Jones, head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, said: “The aim of the event is to sign up as many organisations as possible.
“We want to be able to signpost anyone involved in these initiatives to the relevant support that they need.
“By working in collaboration, we want to provide individuals caught up in violence, the opportunity to become financially secure, in appropriate accomodation to help them become healthy, educated and employable.”
The Plan B Custody Navigators work in the custody suites based in Barnsley, Doncaster and Shepcote Lane, Sheffield.
They support individuals brought into custody in relation to violent offences.
Navigators work with people who may have issues in their life that can lead to them becoming entrenched in violent crime.
The A&E Navigators are based at the Northern General Hospital.
These navigators support individuals that attend the trauma unit with violence related injuries.
The period of hospitalisation after a violent or traumatic incident, where people may be considering lifestyle changes, is when they may be open to receiving support.
The work of all navigators aims to reduce violence across South Yorkshire by breaking offending cycles.
The event on Wednesday will provide more information on the initiatives and include speeches from Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner and representatives from each of the initiatives.
Dr Alan Billings, said: “I am determined that we get on top of serious violence, including knife incidents, in South Yorkshire.
“We have a twofold approach.
“On the one hand the police will come down hard on individuals and gangs who resort to violence.
“On the other we will seek to prevent young people being drawn into violence and steer others away from violent lives.
“The Navigator projects are part of that.
“When people find themselves in hospital or a custody suite that can be a moment when they stop to think about the life they are living.
“We call this a teachable moment.