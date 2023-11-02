More dates and locations have been announced for Santa’s annual sleigh tour of the Doncaster district.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Each year, Father Christmas takes to his sleigh ahead of the big day, with tours of Doncaster organised by local Lions clubs.

Four clubs – Doncaster Lions, Tickhill and District Lions, Went Valley Lions and Thorne Rural Lions – take part in the celebrations, with Went Valley the latest to reveal this year's schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So if your area is not on the list yet, don’t worry – further dates and locations will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Santa is preparing for his annual sleigh tour of Doncaster.

WENT VALLEY LIONS

Saturday 25th November – Sprotborough lights turn on then Anchorage Lane area

Thursday 30th November – Jossey Lane (opposite Don Valley School)

Friday 1st December – Adwick le Street

Sunday 3rd – Norton

Monday 4th – Campsall

Tuesday 5th – Sprotborough Challenger Drive and Ingleborough

Wednesday 6th – Woodlands Avenues

Thursday 7th - Skellow

Friday 8th- Bentley West End

Sunday 10th – Askern

Monday 11th – Sunnyfields and Barnsley Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 12th – Highfields + Scotsman Drive + Dominion Estate

Wednesday 13th – Arksey

Thursday 14th – Cusworth + Rear of the Mallard Estate + St Martins Avenue

Friday 15th - Scawthorpe (East)

Sunday 17th – Scawsby + Morrisons

Monday 18th – Sprotbrough (Spring Lane)

Tuesday 19th – Sprotborough (Parks)

Wednesday 20th – Red House (Nr McDonalds)

THORNE RURAL LIONS

Sat 2nd Dec Thorne Christmas Market

Mon 4 th Dec Moorends

Tues 5 th Dec Fishlake, Sykehouse, Dunscroft

Wed 6 th Dec Dunsville

Thurs 7 th Dec Thorne south

Fri 8 th Dec Thorne Market 9am – 12 noon

Fri 8 th Dec Old Auckley/&R/Hood

Sat 9 th Dec Edenthorpe

Sun 10 th Dec Asda Bawtry Rd, 10 am – 3 pm

Tues 12 th Dec Hatfield/Dunscroft

Wed 13 th Dec Thorne Kirton Lane Stainforth

Fri 15 th Dec Hatfield

Thurs 21 st Dec Finningley

Mon 11 th Dec Hatfield Woodhouse, Lindholme, Blaxton

Thurs 14 th Dec Thorne North

Sat 16 th Dec Thorne Market

Sun 17 th Dec Asda Bawtry Rd

Mon 18 th Dec Edenthorpe West

Tues 19 th Dec Stainforth

Fri 22 nd Dec Kirk Sandall