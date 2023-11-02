More dates and locations for Santa's annual sleigh tour of Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Each year, Father Christmas takes to his sleigh ahead of the big day, with tours of Doncaster organised by local Lions clubs.
Four clubs – Doncaster Lions, Tickhill and District Lions, Went Valley Lions and Thorne Rural Lions – take part in the celebrations, with Went Valley the latest to reveal this year's schedule.
So if your area is not on the list yet, don’t worry – further dates and locations will be revealed in the coming weeks.
WENT VALLEY LIONS
Saturday 25th November – Sprotborough lights turn on then Anchorage Lane area
Thursday 30th November – Jossey Lane (opposite Don Valley School)
Friday 1st December – Adwick le Street
Sunday 3rd – Norton
Monday 4th – Campsall
Tuesday 5th – Sprotborough Challenger Drive and Ingleborough
Wednesday 6th – Woodlands Avenues
Thursday 7th - Skellow
Friday 8th- Bentley West End
Sunday 10th – Askern
Monday 11th – Sunnyfields and Barnsley Road
Tuesday 12th – Highfields + Scotsman Drive + Dominion Estate
Wednesday 13th – Arksey
Thursday 14th – Cusworth + Rear of the Mallard Estate + St Martins Avenue
Friday 15th - Scawthorpe (East)
Sunday 17th – Scawsby + Morrisons
Monday 18th – Sprotbrough (Spring Lane)
Tuesday 19th – Sprotborough (Parks)
Wednesday 20th – Red House (Nr McDonalds)
THORNE RURAL LIONS
Sat 2nd Dec Thorne Christmas Market
Mon 4 th Dec Moorends
Tues 5 th Dec Fishlake, Sykehouse, Dunscroft
Wed 6 th Dec Dunsville
Thurs 7 th Dec Thorne south
Fri 8 th Dec Thorne Market 9am – 12 noon
Fri 8 th Dec Old Auckley/&R/Hood
Sat 9 th Dec Edenthorpe
Sun 10 th Dec Asda Bawtry Rd, 10 am – 3 pm
Tues 12 th Dec Hatfield/Dunscroft
Wed 13 th Dec Thorne Kirton Lane Stainforth
Fri 15 th Dec Hatfield
Thurs 21 st Dec Finningley
Mon 11 th Dec Hatfield Woodhouse, Lindholme, Blaxton
Thurs 14 th Dec Thorne North
Sat 16 th Dec Thorne Market
Sun 17 th Dec Asda Bawtry Rd
Mon 18 th Dec Edenthorpe West
Tues 19 th Dec Stainforth
Fri 22 nd Dec Kirk Sandall
Sat 23 rd Dec Branton